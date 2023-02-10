LPS program helps students plan for the future

Expert Connections
LPS students visiting Great Plains Technology Center.
LPS students visiting Great Plains Technology Center.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hosted their annual “AIM for Lawton” program this week.

From Wednesday, February 8, to Friday, February 10, a group of 20 different LPS sophomores were able to tour various organizations and speak with local experts and professionals.

AIM, which stands for Apprenticeship, Internship, and Mentorship, focuses on exposing high schoolers to real-world job possibilities and preparing them for graduation.

On Friday, February 10, students toured the Great Plains Technology Center, learning about the different programs available to high schoolers during their junior and senior years.

Frank Myers, an AIM committee member, said being able to influence kids from all over is a highlight to him.

“I’ve really enjoyed the program. I always like giving students opportunities to learn outside of the classroom. It really has been a big push to make sure that kids get some real-world or physical experience in those jobs before asking them to make decisions about what they want to do for the rest of their life,” Myers said.

Myers also said that AIM is the perfect opportunity for kids to get out of their shells, be exposed to a new environment, and change their perspective about making life decisions in high school.

For more information about upcoming events at Lawton Public Schools, you can visit their website here.

