Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

