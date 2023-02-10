Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- A cool but sunny afternoon will transition over to a cold and clear evening. Whatever precipitation is left over will continue to exit and push east over the next few hours. Northwest winds will remain somewhat gusty so any Friday night plans will be a bit chilly. Clear skies and light winds will contribute to air temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s by daybreak tomorrow.

For Saturday, skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s with light south winds. The warming trend continues into Sunday with high temperatures soaring into the mid 60s! Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning but partly cloudy come the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Morning temperatures will be in the low 20s Saturday, upper 20s Sunday. Both days over the weekend will be dry.

A weak cold front will enter into Texoma late Sunday night. Winds will shift to the north following the frontal passage.

The front will likely go unnoticed for many. Highs will drop slightly into the upper 60s during the afternoon Monday. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Most of Monday will be dry but rain chances will increase overnight Monday into Tuesday as many will be sleeping. Rain will be heavy at times and will result in about half an inch of rainfall. Precipitation will exit by midday Tuesday. Despite the rain chances/cloud cover, highs will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s for all locations. Strong southwest winds at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 40s.

A windy Wednesday. South winds sustained at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 40s. Along with the wind, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s for all locations.

A strong cold front moves into Texoma overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This front will continue the strong winds but now out of the north. Sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the low 40s. You’ll notice this cold front because highs will fall into the mid 40s following the frontal passage. There’s a potential for rain (and possibly snow) also during that time but confidence in this feature remains low.

Next Friday will be sunny with light northwest winds and highs in the low 50s.

Have a great weekend! -LW

