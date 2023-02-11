Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Poet Mary B. Gray, a Lawton native, shared samples of her work with an intimate audience in the Wichita Room of the Shepler Center at Cameron University on Friday night. The event is part of the university’s ‘Visiting Writer’s Series’.

Gray’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” collection, published in October 2022, focuses on bringing voice to marginalized black stories. Gray says she worked “to cultivate poems that really spoke to the importance of black history, which is often edited through a Eurocentric lens or overlooked completely.”

Gray holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma, and a master’s degree from Oklahoma City University. The self-described “poetrypreneur” now lives in Oklahoma City. She offers tutorials for kids, and one-on-one poetry courses.

The writer’s series is sponsored by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts, the Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages, and Sigma Tau Delta.

