Comfortable weekend ahead with seasonable temperatures | 2/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! The weekend is looking to stay dry with seasonable temperatures. This morning skies are clear and there will be lots of sunshine to start the day. Later in the afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50s across Texoma and cloud coverage will increase. Winds at 5 to 10 mph will shift north to south causing warm air advection into the Texoma region, which will result in a warming trend overnight.

Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies with skies clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph. A weak cold front will enter Texoma late Sunday night and bring a slight cool down on Monday into the low 60s.

Monday should stay mostly dry, but going overnight into Tuesday morning will be our first chance at rainfall. Showers are expected to bring about a half inch of rainfall in the heaviest spots. There is a chance for this rain to be thunderstorms, but it will not be severe.

Tuesday midday skies should start to clear and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across Texoma. Winds will pick up during the day with sustained SW winds at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts will be up to 50 mph. Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Winds will continue to remain strong at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

Late Wednesday night a strong cold front will roll through Texoma. Thursday temperatures will peak in the upper 40s with NW winds at 15 to 25 mph. Friday temperatures will reach the mid 50s with calm NW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Have a great Weekend!

