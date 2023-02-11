Expert Connections
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

