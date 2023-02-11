Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you already have your gifts picked out. Prepared or not, businesses across Lawton are ready for last-minute orders.

Valentine’s Day symbolizes love; most people celebrate with dinner, flowers, and sweets. In Lawton local businesses have been preparing for this big day for months, and they want to help people make this day special.

Jeremy Lohman is the owner of Scott’s House of Flowers. He said they have been preparing for Valentine’s Day since November and customers have been placing orders since last month.

“The order action is already happening, it will ramp up this weekend. Monday the phones will ring more than we can answer and Tuesday will be the same,” Lohman said.

The owner’s Litzel’s sweet creations said it is the same for the bakery business as well.

“They were putting in orders since last month, yes, so a month in advance, since we are the ones who bake everything we only take a certain amount of orders,” Litzel’s Sweet Creation owners said.

Silverspoon located in downtown Lawton said they’ve been working on their Valentine’s menu since November. They said they want to give Southwest Oklahomans a classy dinner but keep the Oklahoma roots.

“You don’t have to go to Oklahoma City or Dallas to show your loved one that you love them you can just keep it local right here. And we pride ourselves with the elegance and the classic styles that we have with the roots of what southwest Oklahoma people want when they go out for dining,” Esther Kline, Head Daytime server, at Sliverspoon said.

For those last-minute shoppers, businesses have also been preparing for you.

“We’re going to have our food case, that’s why we have been getting prepared with extra we doubled the numbers from last year so we can have more items, so people can just walk in and come and get their sweets‚” Litzel’s Sweet Creation owners said.

“For everybody who is going to come in right after work, they’ll be that last rush and we still hope to have some things for people to come and get to take home, so they don’t go home empty-handed that’ll be the worst thing to do right,” Lohman said.

All three businesses said they’re looking forward to serving the community for yet another Valentine’s Day

