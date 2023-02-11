Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Oklahoma football great Billy Sims visited Lawton on Friday. Sims was at the Billy Simms Barbecue restaurant on Gore Boulevard. Sims met with people in the community and signed autographs.

Sims played for the University of Oklahoma Sooners from 1975 to 1979. He was a two-time All-American. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1978. Sims was the number one overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He made the Pro Bowl from 1980 to 1983. His career was cut short, after suffering a knee injury in 1984.

Sims will be hosting meet and greets on Saturday, February 11. He will be at the restaurant location, 3400 US-81, in Duncan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will be at the restaurant location, 924 W. Edmond Road, in Edmond from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

