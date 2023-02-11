Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton

Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10(KSWO)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Oklahoma football great Billy Sims visited Lawton on Friday. Sims was at the Billy Simms Barbecue restaurant on Gore Boulevard. Sims met with people in the community and signed autographs.

Sims played for the University of Oklahoma Sooners from 1975 to 1979. He was a two-time All-American. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1978. Sims was the number one overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He made the Pro Bowl from 1980 to 1983. His career was cut short, after suffering a knee injury in 1984.

Sims will be hosting meet and greets on Saturday, February 11. He will be at the restaurant location, 3400 US-81, in Duncan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will be at the restaurant location, 924 W. Edmond Road, in Edmond from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ll see wind chill values in the teens for most locations tomorrow morning | 2/9PM
More rain/snow tonight, a dry and sunny Friday | 2/9PM
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County

Latest News

Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you already have your gifts...
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day
Michael Forrest of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity joined us in studio to talk about what their group...
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity representative joins us to discuss their community contributions
LPS students visiting Great Plains Technology Center.
LPS program helps students plan for the future