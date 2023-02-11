Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ll see wind chill values in the teens for most locations tomorrow morning | 2/9PM
More rain/snow tonight, a dry and sunny Friday | 2/9PM
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County

Latest News

Gramz Fitness
Gramz Fitness
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says