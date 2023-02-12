Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson

Latest News

Nicaragua released political prisoners this week, sending almost all of them to the U.S.
Nicaragua releases more than 200 political prisoners, send them to US
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
The Kennebunk, Maine, man has been to every since Super Bowl, and he's not planning to stop...
NFL fan has gone to every Super Bowl