Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Above average temperatures for the next few days, and big cold front Wednesday night | 2/12 PM

Warm temperatures to start the week, and rain chances return Monday night.
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures out the door today will be in the upper 20s before sunrise, but we should see a nice warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Skies will start cloudy today and will slowly transition to partly cloudy later in the day. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will cause warm air advection in Texoma, which will continue a heating trend going into the beginning of the week. Portions of Texoma northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk today with warm and dry air at the surface, so be carefully if playing with fire.

A weak cold front will enter Texoma late tonight and bring a slight cool down on Monday. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night begins our best chance at rain for the next week. Showers will start isolated in the late afternoon to early evening on Monday. The showers will then develop to be more widespread between the hours of midnight and 5am. There is a chance of some rumbles of thunder, but nothing will be severe. The heaviest rainfall will stay east of I-44, with accumulations no more than half an inch.

Tuesday midday skies should start to clear and be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s across Texoma. Winds will also pick up on Tuesday, with sustained south winds at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. With gusty winds and warm temperatures, fire danger across much of the area will be present in the middle of the week.

Wednesday temperatures will be the warmest in the next seven days, with all of Texoma reaching the low 70s. South winds at 15 to 25 mph and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also presents risk of fire danger during the daytime hours.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a strong cold front will arrive in Texoma. This front will bring Thursdays high temperatures down to the mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. After Thursday, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s on Friday and Saturday with mostly clear skies on both days.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson

Latest News

Warm temperatures to start the week, with a strong cold front Wednesday night
Warm temperatures to start the week, and a strong cold front rolls through Wednesday night | 2/11 PM
A warming trend start this weekend bring temperatures next week into the 60s
Comfortable weekend ahead with seasonable temperatures | 2/11 AM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM