Above average temperatures for the next few days, and big cold front Wednesday night | 2/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures out the door today will be in the upper 20s before sunrise, but we should see a nice warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Skies will start cloudy today and will slowly transition to partly cloudy later in the day. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will cause warm air advection in Texoma, which will continue a heating trend going into the beginning of the week. Portions of Texoma northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk today with warm and dry air at the surface, so be carefully if playing with fire.

A weak cold front will enter Texoma late tonight and bring a slight cool down on Monday. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night begins our best chance at rain for the next week. Showers will start isolated in the late afternoon to early evening on Monday. The showers will then develop to be more widespread between the hours of midnight and 5am. There is a chance of some rumbles of thunder, but nothing will be severe. The heaviest rainfall will stay east of I-44, with accumulations no more than half an inch.

Tuesday midday skies should start to clear and be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s across Texoma. Winds will also pick up on Tuesday, with sustained south winds at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. With gusty winds and warm temperatures, fire danger across much of the area will be present in the middle of the week.

Wednesday temperatures will be the warmest in the next seven days, with all of Texoma reaching the low 70s. South winds at 15 to 25 mph and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also presents risk of fire danger during the daytime hours.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a strong cold front will arrive in Texoma. This front will bring Thursdays high temperatures down to the mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. After Thursday, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s on Friday and Saturday with mostly clear skies on both days.

Have a great Sunday!

