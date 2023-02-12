Keikukan Dojo hosts kickathon

Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Keikukan Dojo hosted a kickathon in honor of 3-year-old Beckham who is fighting cancer.

Beckham was diagnosed with LCH, a rare cancer in kids that attacks the body and bones.

Each child had a sponsor that either donated a flat rate or per kick.

They had about 40 people show up to support. Sensei Gordon said he’s glad he has the ability to help.

“The world needs more kindness, you might not be able to save the whole world but at least we can help one person at a time.” said Gordon.

If anyone missed the event but would still like to donate you can visit their location at 1202 SE 45th street in Lawton or follow the GoFundMe page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/beckhams-battle

