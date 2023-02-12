Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm temperatures to start the week, and a strong cold front rolls through Wednesday night | 2/11 PM

Warm temperatures to start the week, with a strong cold front Wednesday night
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures today climbed a few degrees above our forecast, which resulted in a beautiful Saturday across all Texoma. Winds have now shift to coming out of the south, which is causing warm air advection into the region. This will lead us to have a warming trend going into the next few days. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s but will climb all the way to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with sunshine peeking through later in the day. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. The combination of moderate wind speeds and dry surface air, areas northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk during the day tomorrow.

A weak cold front will enter Texoma late Sunday night and bring a slight cool down on Monday. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night begins our best chance at rain in the next week, with isolated showers across the area. The showers will become more widespread Tuesday morning and will move out of Texoma by midday. Accumulations should stay under half an inch for every in the area.

Tuesday midday skies should start to clear and be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across Texoma. Wind will also pick up on Tuesday, with sustained south winds at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. With gusty winds and warm temperatures, fire danger across much of the area will be present in the middle of the week.

Wednesday temperatures will be the warmest in the next seven days, with all of Texoma reaching the low 70s. South winds at 15 to 25 mph and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also presents risk of fire danger during the daytime hours.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a strong cold front will arrive in Texoma. This front will bring Thursdays high temperatures down to the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. After Thursday, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s on Friday and Saturday with mostly clear skies on both days.

Have a Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
We’ll see wind chill values in the teens for most locations tomorrow morning | 2/9PM
More rain/snow tonight, a dry and sunny Friday | 2/9PM
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
Officials say the driver overcorrected after hitting the ice, hit the curb and then rolled.
Ice causes rollover in west Lawton

Latest News

A warming trend start this weekend bring temperatures next week into the 60s
Comfortable weekend ahead with seasonable temperatures | 2/11 AM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
Cool and sunny start to the weekend with warmer temperatures for next week | 2/10 AM
Cool and sunny start to the weekend with warmer temperatures for next week | 2/10 AM