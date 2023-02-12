Warm temperatures to start the week, and a strong cold front rolls through Wednesday night | 2/11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures today climbed a few degrees above our forecast, which resulted in a beautiful Saturday across all Texoma. Winds have now shift to coming out of the south, which is causing warm air advection into the region. This will lead us to have a warming trend going into the next few days. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s but will climb all the way to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with sunshine peeking through later in the day. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. The combination of moderate wind speeds and dry surface air, areas northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk during the day tomorrow.

A weak cold front will enter Texoma late Sunday night and bring a slight cool down on Monday. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night begins our best chance at rain in the next week, with isolated showers across the area. The showers will become more widespread Tuesday morning and will move out of Texoma by midday. Accumulations should stay under half an inch for every in the area.

Tuesday midday skies should start to clear and be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across Texoma. Wind will also pick up on Tuesday, with sustained south winds at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. With gusty winds and warm temperatures, fire danger across much of the area will be present in the middle of the week.

Wednesday temperatures will be the warmest in the next seven days, with all of Texoma reaching the low 70s. South winds at 15 to 25 mph and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also presents risk of fire danger during the daytime hours.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a strong cold front will arrive in Texoma. This front will bring Thursdays high temperatures down to the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. After Thursday, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s on Friday and Saturday with mostly clear skies on both days.

Have a Sunday!

