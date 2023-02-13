Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ardmore couple pledges $500k to help students go to college

Longtime Ardmore residents are hoping to help kids from their area get an education in...
Longtime Ardmore residents are hoping to help kids from their area get an education in Osteopathic Medicine.(Gray)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Longtime Ardmore residents are hoping to help kids from their area get an education in Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. James and Regina Turrentine pledged $500,000 for Oklahoma students in and around Ardmore who want to go to OSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“We hope it will help to educate Oklahomans close to home, and that they will stay close to home to practice medicine,” Dr. Turrentine said. “Osteopathic medicine has a strong history in rural Oklahoma, and we want it to continue.”

Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, said the Turrentines’ gift will support OSU-CHS’s focus to serve rural communities in the state.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Keikukan Dojo hosted a kickathon in honor of 3-year-old Beckham who is fighting cancer.
Keikukan Dojo hosts kickathon
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton

Latest News

Taking aspirin to prevent your first heart attack is not advised by doctors.
Medwatch: The truth behind taking aspirin for heart attacks
While taking aspirin can be beneficial for some patients...people shouldn't take it in hopes of...
Medwatch: The truth behind taking aspirin for heart attacks
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $10 and will be good for one year.
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
Widespread showers across Texoma overnight, followed by windy and warm weather | 2/13 AM
Widespread showers across Texoma overnight, followed by windy and warm weather | 2/13 AM