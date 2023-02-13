Ardmore couple pledges $500k to help students go to college

ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Longtime Ardmore residents are hoping to help kids from their area get an education in Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. James and Regina Turrentine pledged $500,000 for Oklahoma students in and around Ardmore who want to go to OSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“We hope it will help to educate Oklahomans close to home, and that they will stay close to home to practice medicine,” Dr. Turrentine said. “Osteopathic medicine has a strong history in rural Oklahoma, and we want it to continue.”

Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, said the Turrentines’ gift will support OSU-CHS’s focus to serve rural communities in the state.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.