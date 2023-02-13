Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th anniversary, in London, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023. The centre supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.’’

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before - last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Keikukan Dojo hosted a kickathon in honor of 3-year-old Beckham who is fighting cancer.
Keikukan Dojo hosts kickathon
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton

Latest News

Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic...
Barney relaunch is in the works, Mattel announced
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
German ballet director suspended over feces attack on critic
Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Teen girls experiencing more mental health challenges, study says