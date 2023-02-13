Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation Elderly Center hosts garage and bake sale to fund trip

Things like clothes, shoes and baked goods were just some of the items on display at the center.
By Amaya Ward and Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Comanche Nation Elderly Center held a garage and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday in support of their annual cultural tour.

They received an outpour of donations from members of Comanche county and surrounding areas.

Things like clothes, shoes and baked goods were just some of the items on display at the center.

The tour will consist of chartering a bus to the cultural market in New Mexico for six days.

Comanche Nation Chairman, Mark Woommavovah says the tour not only adds value, but gives the elders a chance to socialize with each other.

“It gets them out of the house it gets the motivated it gets them walking for their health and well being and we support 100% as the Comanche nation” Woommavovah said.

If your interested in being part of the tour to New Mexcio, a sign up list will be open for all Comanche elders to attend the trip.

You can find updates regarding the tour on the Comanche Nation Eldery Center facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series
Cameron hosts Lawton native for writers series

Latest News

Participants had the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $25 to $100 dollars, all proceeds...
Duncan Genealogy Society gives sweet treats at community fundraiser
Attendees were served pancakes, biscuits, sausage and eggs cooked by members of the temple.
Menes Temple #32 puts on annual pancake fundraiser
Local businesses in the Lawton community were also recognized for their different volunteer and...
Lawton’s NAACP Chapter hosts 114th founders day celebration
The courses provided hands-on experience ranging from basic to advanced wildlife and medical...
12th annual Destry Horton Fire School, hosted in Lawton