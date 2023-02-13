Comanche Nation Elderly Center hosts garage and bake sale to fund trip

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Comanche Nation Elderly Center held a garage and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday in support of their annual cultural tour.

They received an outpour of donations from members of Comanche county and surrounding areas.

Things like clothes, shoes and baked goods were just some of the items on display at the center.

The tour will consist of chartering a bus to the cultural market in New Mexico for six days.

Comanche Nation Chairman, Mark Woommavovah says the tour not only adds value, but gives the elders a chance to socialize with each other.

“It gets them out of the house it gets the motivated it gets them walking for their health and well being and we support 100% as the Comanche nation” Woommavovah said.

If your interested in being part of the tour to New Mexcio, a sign up list will be open for all Comanche elders to attend the trip.

You can find updates regarding the tour on the Comanche Nation Eldery Center facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.