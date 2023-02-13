Duncan Genealogy Society gives sweet treats at community fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Stephens County Genealogy society offered sweet treats to the community at their dessert tasting fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

They had 13 tables filled with homemade candies, cakes and other sweet treats.

Participants had the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $25 to $100 dollars, all proceeds go to the genealogy library.

Former president, Rick Rodgers says their mission of genealogy remains clear.

“To help people to chase their roots down, where they came from and all their family tree and so we do that at no charge to them and so we have a tremendous genealogy library” Rodgers said.

There is no cost to uncover your family history but Rodgers says donations and memberships are appreciated to help keep the library updated.

