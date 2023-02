FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - FIre crews were called to contain a grass fire by Faxon on Monday.

It happened near a building off State Highway 36 just before 1 p.m.

The fire was small, and crews were able to quickly contain the blaze.

Comanche County Emergency Management said no structures were in danger and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.