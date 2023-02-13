Expert Connections
Lawton Community Theatre’s production of ‘Clue’ ends this weekend

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre’s latest production, Clue, premiered on Friday, February 10, and will go on until Sunday, February 19.

7News spoke with Jan Stratton, a performer for the Lawton Community Theatre, about the production, how long it took them to prepare, and what her favorite moments from the show are.

Based on the 1985 film that inspired the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a comedic farce-meets-murder mystery. The story is set at a remote mansion, where six guests must work to figure out who killed their dinner party host.

In a race to figure out the killers’ identity, bodies begin piling up. This production will leave cult fans and newcomers in constant laughter as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what.

Tickets cost between $16 to $24, depending on the section, and can be bought online. Lawton Community Theatre also offers $10 tickets for students from elementary to college.

The remaining shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16, through Saturday, February 19. The last show will occur at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, at 1316 NW Bell Ave.

For more information about the Lawton Community Theatre, you can visit their site here.

