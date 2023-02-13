Expert Connections
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to attend Langston University.

Langston University is the only HBCU in Oklahoma. Mims said she wanted a different experience in life.

“To experience what it’s like to not be the minority and to feel a little more comfortable being myself,” said Mims.

She graduated in May of 2022 with a Bachelor’s of Science and Biology and was the top student of arts and sciences.

She said people from all over the country attend Langston.

“I got to experience a lot of different cultures from different people and see how different people interact with each other and just see how we are all different but we’re all the same,” said Mims.

She said she feels Langston has helped set her up for a successful career.

“Really to just be the best physical therapist that I can and to make sure that I advocate for HBCU’s to black students because I think it’s a good opportunity for them to have,” she said.

Mims said representation is important and wants others to know they can be just as successful as anyone else.

“I love Langston because we’re producing black professionals to go help younger black people to be a role model for the younger black people,” she said.

Mims is currently in the Doctorial Physical Therapy Program, only 15 students get accepted into this 3-year program.

