Lawton now requiring license for businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton now requires businesses to have a license to operate within the city’s limits.

The Lawton City Council originally approved the new ordinance in July of 2022 but delayed enforcing the law for six months.

Now, six months has passed and all businesses will be required to have licenses to stay open.

According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $10 and will be good for one year.

Penalties for not acquiring a license begin with a $300 fine for the first offense and $600 and no license renewal for 2 years for the second offense. Businesses who continue to operate after the second offense will be charged $50 per day after the second offense.

Religious organizations and other business specifically listed in Chapter 7 of Lawton’s City Code are exempt from the new ordinance, according to city officials.

They say if you have any questions, contact the Lawton’s License and Permits Office at permits@lawtonok.gov.

