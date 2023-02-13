Lawton’s NAACP Chapter hosts 114th founders day celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton’s NAACP branch hosted their 114th annual founders day celebration on Sunday afternoon.

Attendee’s engaged in fellowship, entertainment and a cake-cutting service in honor of the day.

Local businesses in the Lawton community were also recognized for their different volunteer and dedicated work.

The chapters president, Sherene Williams says it’s important for community members to know the background of the organization.

“ It’s actually sharing life into the community and then also knowing about your history and knowing this is how far that the races have came together as far as working collectively together,” Williams said.

Williams also said the NAACP is there for anyone who’s civil rights are being violated, and every race is welcomed to come to the organization for assistance.

