LPS: Unloaded firearm brought to elementary school

They say school officials received a tip about the gun and began investigating.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public School officials have confirmed a handgun was brought to an elementary school on Monday.

Officials say the incident happened at Hugh Bish Elementary on Monday.

They say school officials received a tip about the gun and began investigating.

A student was found to have an unloaded weapon and “immediate action was taken,” according to a statement from officials.

LPS says the principal personally contacted the parents of children in the class and school-wide communication was sent.

Parents tell 7News the incident happened in a 3rd grade class but officials did not specify the grade of the student.

