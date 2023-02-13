Menes Temple #32 puts on annual pancake fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 hosted their 15th annual pancake fundraiser on Saturday Morning.

With a donation of $10, community members got an all you can eat breakfast.

Attendees were served pancakes, biscuits, sausage and eggs cooked by members of the temple.

The fundraiser is put on every year to help support events, youth activities and schools, Reginald Bernard Thomas Senior says the non-profit organization is charged to help the community.

“We have to put on fundraisers so we can have our bank accounts successful raise to support the community and we do this because most of us if not all of us have a love for taking care of our community,” Thomas said.

The group set a goal for $2000 and successfully surpassed it.

Their next event will be a diabetes walk on May 13th.

