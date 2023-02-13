NAACP donates care packages to Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-branch NAACP is reaching out to the community by giving out Valentine’s Day care packages to inmates.

They lived up to their mission today by giving out those care packages to the inmates of the Comanche County Detention Center.

“I love giving back to my community to show people that they are appreciated and that they are loved. It doesn’t matter what a person may have done in their life, but they’re still human beings, and everybody still needs love,” said Sherene Williams, the NAACP branch President.

The Civic Engagement Outreach Project is a way for the NAACP to participate, improve, maintain, and support the life of the community.

Retired First Sergeant Pete Raphel spearheaded the project in hopes of spreading love to those currently incarcerated, and those coming back into society.

