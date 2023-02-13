Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance

Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An incident at the Lawton Correctional Facility sent one person to the hospital via helicopter on Monday.

Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.

7News is reaching out to prison officials from GEO and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to try to get confirmation on what happened.

A Survival Flight helicopter was called to the scene and, according to our crew on scene, was patient was loaded and flown away from the scene.

You can count on us to update you as we learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Keikukan Dojo hosted a kickathon in honor of 3-year-old Beckham who is fighting cancer.
Keikukan Dojo hosts kickathon
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims poses for a picture with fans in Lawton on Friday, February 10
Oklahoma legend Billy Sims visits Lawton

Latest News

Longtime Ardmore residents are hoping to help kids from their area get an education in...
Ardmore couple pledges $500k to help students go to college
Taking aspirin to prevent your first heart attack is not advised by doctors.
Medwatch: The truth behind taking aspirin for heart attacks
While taking aspirin can be beneficial for some patients...people shouldn't take it in hopes of...
Medwatch: The truth behind taking aspirin for heart attacks
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $10 and will be good for one year.
Lawton now requiring license for businesses