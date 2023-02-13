One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An incident at the Lawton Correctional Facility sent one person to the hospital via helicopter on Monday.

Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.

7News is reaching out to prison officials from GEO and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to try to get confirmation on what happened.

A Survival Flight helicopter was called to the scene and, according to our crew on scene, was patient was loaded and flown away from the scene.

