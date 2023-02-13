Expert Connections
Rain returns tomorrow night, and strong winds for multiple days next week | 2/12 PM

Rain returns tomorrow night, and a strong cold front later in the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been filled with lots of sunshine, which has been a great end to the weekend. A weak cold front will arrive in Texoma late tonight, bringing north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow morning temperatures will get to lows in the mid 30s before sunrise, and temperatures will peak in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies are expected to be mostly cloud tomorrow, and rain chances will begin around 6pm tomorrow night. Showers will be scattered in evening hours and will become more widespread after midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but thunder and lightning are possible. Showers will be out of Texoma by daybreak on Tuesday. Accumulations will be around 1/2″ for most across Texoma.

After the morning rain showers, Tuesday will be windy and sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph are expected during the day, with gusts up to 50 mph. The winds will calm down overnight into Wednesday, but then will ramp back up again with 40mph wind gusts during the day. Temperatures on Wednesday will also reach the low 70s. Wednesday night there is a 10 percent chance of precipitation.

Late Wednesday night a strong cold front will roll through Texoma causing gusty northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph for Thursday. Temperatures during the day will only reach the mid 40s, but skies will be mostly sunny.

Friday winds shift from north to south and cause warm air advection across Texoma over the weekend. Friday high temperatures will reach the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday temperatures will reach the upper 50s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday will be the warmest day next weekend with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great week.

