Rain tonight and windy day tomorrow | 2/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Rain will start to roll into Texoma tonight. Showers will begin isolated from 6pm to 10pm. Between 10pm and midnight, a band of showers will move into Texoma from the west, which will be much more widespread. Midnight to 6am is the best chance at widespread precipitation. We also expect some mild thunderstorms throughout the system, but nothing is expected to be severe. This system will be quick moving, so showers will out of Texoma around 6am. Accumulations will be around a 1/2 an inch for most in Texoma.

Clear skies will be funnel into Texoma after our morning showers, which will lead to lots of sunshine for Tomorrow. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 40s and will reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Wind will be the biggest concern for tomorrow, with sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the afternoon. Once the sun sets, winds will calm down overnight.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the nicest day during the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s in the afternoon. Late Wednesday night, a strong cold front will begin to move across Texoma and cool us down for Thursday. Thursday temperatures will only reach the mid 40s, with cold northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Winds will shift back to coming out of the south on Friday, which will begin a warming trend for next weekend. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 50s with sunny skies. Saturday will warm up to the upper 50s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday will warm up to the upper 60s, and Monday will reach the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.