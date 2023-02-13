Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $10 and will be good for one year.
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Expert advice for managing your finances as a couple
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey