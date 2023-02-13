Several local schools named champions for Oklahoma’s Promise scholarships

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several local schools were named State Champions for the number of their students who received Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarships.

Oklahoma’s Promise is a state program that provides an opportunity for students to earn a tuition scholarship for college or certain programs at public career technology centers.

“The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship is transformational, helping students across the state achieve the dream of a college education,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. “The State Regents and I commend these eight Oklahoma high schools for their exceptional work encouraging and supporting students as they aspire to become our state’s future educated workforce.”

Students must enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise in the 8th, 9th, 10th or 11th grade. Family income may not exceed the following levels at the time of application: $60,000 for families with 1-2 dependent children; $70,000, 3-4 dependent children; or $80,000, 5 or more dependent children

The scholarship pays tuition at any Oklahoma public college or university until the student receives a bachelor’s degree or for up to five years, whichever comes first. It will also cover a portion of tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private institution or public career technology center. The scholarship does not cover the cost of fees, books, or room and board.

To receive the scholarship upon high school graduation, students must achieve a minimum 2.50 GPA in 17 core courses that prepare them for college and an overall GPA of 2.50 or better for all courses in grades nine through 12. Oklahoma’s Promise graduates also must attend class regularly, stay out of serious trouble, and avoid drugs and alcohol. A student’s family income must not exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled in college.

Here is a list of local schools and how they fared:

Class B

Champion: Indiahoma with 11 Promise graduates

Runner-up: Bray-Doyle, 8

Class A

Champion: Velma-Alma, 15

Runner-up: Carnegie, 13

Class 2A

Runner-up: Hobart, 17

