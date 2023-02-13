Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

‘Think Ability’ delivers Valentine’s Day bouquets

Organizers say this fundraiser is important to keep them running through the winter months.
(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In late-January we shared the story of the “Think Ability” Incorporated who was gearing up to spread some Valentine’s Day cheer.

Well on Monday, they delivered on their promise.

Tons of rose bouquets were sold during their annual fundraiser and volunteers have been hard at work assembling the gifts since the first orders started rolling in.

Organizers say this fundraiser is important to keep them running through the winter months.

But to those who work with Think Ability it’s more than that it’s about bringing a smile to the community.

“I love my volunteers,” Sheila DeCarlo said. “I cannot make this work without my team, or without my volunteers. Without the team effort, without the community spirit that we have here, this would not come together as smoothly as it does. They just do a great job, every year.”

Think Ability Inc. is a Duncan based non-profit who supports adults with intellectual, cognitive and other developmental disabilities.

A volunteer gardener has been in charge of keeping the flowers as healthy as possible before the big day and he loved every minute of it.

“I like to see peoples faces. Make them smile,” Ernest Kelley said. “I like to see them do that. I love every bit of it.”

They stopped taking orders on Saturday, but you can learn more about Think Ability by visiting their website at www.thinkabilityfirst.com.

