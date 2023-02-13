Widespread showers across Texoma overnight, followed by windy and warm weather | 2/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A weak cold front has moved through Texoma earlier this morning, allowing for winds to breeze out of the north at 5-15 mph. A quick wind shift is expected later today, setting winds back out of the south-southeast at 5-15 mph this afternoon. Due to the weak cold front, temperatures today will still be warm but not as warm as yesterday, topping out only in the low/mid 60s. These slightly cooler temperatures will also be a factor of increased cloud coverage, as mostly cloudy conditions will build in after lunchtime. This will be due to the eastward movement of an upper-level low pressure system out west, funneling moisture into the Southern Plains and setting us up to see some showers and storms tonight.

Some light and isolated showers will pop-up across portions of Texoma this evening, though the main body of rain isn’t expected to arrive until closer to midnight. After 10 PM, numerous showers will begin pushing in from the west. Shortly after midnight, widespread showers & storms, and even some rumbles of thunder will expand across much of Texoma. Thankfully, no strong-to-severe storms are expected with this system. The highest coverage of rainfall will reach the I-44 corridor around 3-4 AM. The rest of the remaining showers will swing through soon after, as the last of the rain will exit off to the east around 6-7 AM. Because of the quick movement of this system, only up to 1/2 an inch of rainfall is anticipated overnight. Winds tonight will be somewhat breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Morning low temperatures will only fall to the upper 40s.

As the upper-level low pushes to our northeast tomorrow, in its wake we will see strong winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph through much of the day on Tuesday. Wind gusts will be particularly strong, gusting up to 35-45 mph, with some even seeing wind gusts of 50 mph! Take caution when hitting the road tomorrow due to the high winds, especially if you plan on traveling the highways and interstate. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Texoma during the daytime hours as a result. Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. A near-critical fire weather danger will be in place for most of our viewing area tomorrow.

Winds won’t be nearly as strong on Wednesday, though they will be breezing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Still, it will be another day featuring a near-critical fire weather danger. Temperatures won’t flinch for Wednesday as we will top out once again in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Later on in the evening, a strong cold front will sweep through the Southern Plains, resulting in a sharp change in temperatures heading into Thursday. There is a very limited chance for rain ahead of the front, but models keep most of the showers and storms that fire up east of I-35.

Following the cold front from the night before, afternoon temperatures for Thursday will be a whole lot cooler in the low/mid 40s. Winds will also continue to be breezy, this time out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Thankfully we do get one bright spot that day, that literally being a bright & sunny day with few clouds.

Temperatures warm back up into the 50s on Friday, and the return of breezy southerly winds this weekend will increase Saturday and Sunday’s highs back up into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.