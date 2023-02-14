Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Extreme winds propel fires in northern Comanche County

In all, approximately 20 acres burned and no structures were damaged but, one nearby business...
In all, approximately 20 acres burned and no structures were damaged but, one nearby business was evacuated as the fire pushed straight towards their building.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds gusting near 50 mph pushed a large fire on Tuesday afternoon north of Fletcher.

The fire started a little before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 277 and King Road.

High winds pushed the fire to the north as firefighters from several departments converged on the area. Crews from Fletcher, Elgin, Sterling, Edgewater Park, Cyril, Cement and Comanche Nation responded to the call, along with law enforcement from Comanche County and road graders from Comanche Co. Dist. 3. Comanche County Emergency Management was also on scene to assist.

Once crews arrived, they were able to contain the fire from spreading past King Road.

In all, approximately 20 acres burned and no structures were damaged but, one nearby business was evacuated as the fire pushed straight towards their building.

The cause of the fire is said to have been a rekindle from a controlled burn several days ago.

A second fire also sparked shortly after the Fletcher fire, this one near Highway 49 and E. Lake Road near Medicine Park.

Crews from Medicine Park, Wichita Mountain Estates and Fort Sill responded to this fire.

Another fire burned a small amount of land near Highway 49 and E. Lake Road near Medicine Park.
Another fire burned a small amount of land near Highway 49 and E. Lake Road near Medicine Park.(KSWO)

This fire was contained to a smaller area and extinguished before winds could push it out of control.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
They say school officials received a tip about the gun and began investigating.
LPS: Unloaded firearm brought to elementary school
Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Lawton Monday evening.
One injured in Lawton crash

Latest News

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Elections will take place tomorrow, each proposition can only be voted on by the members living...
Upcoming elections to grant bond funding for schools
Prepare to be “blown away” on this Valentines Day | 2/14 AM
Prepare to be “blown away” on this Valentines Day | 2/14 AM
Emergency pandemic health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans is coming to an...
Soonercare emergency pandemic coverage ending soon