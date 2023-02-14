Extreme winds propel fires in northern Comanche County

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds gusting near 50 mph pushed a large fire on Tuesday afternoon north of Fletcher.

The fire started a little before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 277 and King Road.

High winds pushed the fire to the north as firefighters from several departments converged on the area. Crews from Fletcher, Elgin, Sterling, Edgewater Park, Cyril, Cement and Comanche Nation responded to the call, along with law enforcement from Comanche County and road graders from Comanche Co. Dist. 3. Comanche County Emergency Management was also on scene to assist.

Once crews arrived, they were able to contain the fire from spreading past King Road.

In all, approximately 20 acres burned and no structures were damaged but, one nearby business was evacuated as the fire pushed straight towards their building.

The cause of the fire is said to have been a rekindle from a controlled burn several days ago.

A second fire also sparked shortly after the Fletcher fire, this one near Highway 49 and E. Lake Road near Medicine Park.

Crews from Medicine Park, Wichita Mountain Estates and Fort Sill responded to this fire.

This fire was contained to a smaller area and extinguished before winds could push it out of control.

