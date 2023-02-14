Great Plains Technology Center Foundation now accepting donations for annual Cornerstone Campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Education costs continue to rise each year, so the need for financial assistance is at an all-time high.

The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation works to help offset that issue, providing scholarships and grants to GPTC students through their annual Cornerstone Campaign.

7News spoke with Clarence Fortney, Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent, and Denise Floyd, the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation Chairman, about the campaign and how it helps their students.

The Cornerstone Campaign helps GPTC students by offsetting any funds they may not have to help them succeed.

It began on Monday, February 6, and will go until Friday, March 17.

The GPTC Foundation helps students with any of their particular needs, whether it be fuel cost, a new tire, or a new car battery. They help with anything that could cause the students to not be successful in the program.

For more information about the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation’s Cornerstone Campaign and how to donate, you can visit their website here.

