Lawton couple takes their vows on Valentine’s Day at local business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local couple entered the next phase of their relationship today, at an insurance agency.

The newly nuptialed Mathew and Judy Busler were married at the agency building.

The two are in the area due to the military, so weren’t able to have a wedding with their families.

But they decided to make this Valentines a truly special one, and shared their vows with their “work” family.

“It is a little different in the sense that we can’t be with our actual families, but just being able to have that closeness kind of makes up for it,” the Buslers said.

We want to give the Buslers our congratulations and wish them a happy future for their marriage.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.