Pet of The Week

Local veterans receive special Valentine’s Day cards

Vets at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center received a special gift this Valentine's Day.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Valentine’s Day and students at Keikukan Martial Arts School worked together to make Valentine’s Cards for local veterans.

It took place at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.

One of the sensei’s at the school said the students wanted to hand deliver the Valentine’s Cards so they could show their support and love to their greatest heroes.

“What better way to not only think of our retirement home, but our veterans, our heroes. If any way we can show our support, we want to do that,” Jennifer Neris said.

Neris said veterans don’t receive the recognition or appreciation they deserve, and that was another factor way they decided to hand out Valentine’s Day Cards.

