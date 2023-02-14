LPS Superintendent discusses incident involving a gun at Hugh Bish

Expert Connections
Hime said he was proud of how administrators handled the situation.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Lawton Public Schools talked to 7News about a potentially dangerous situation after a student was found with a gun at Hugh Bish Elementary.

According to officials, the student was found to have an unloaded weapon on school grounds on Monday.

They said immediate action was taken to make sure everyone was safe.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said the schools number one goal is making sure students are protected, and he’s proud of how the staff handled the situation.

“Every situation is different, so there is some room for error, but in this case I think they did a really good job of handling the communication, and making sure everyone was safe and secure,” Hime said. “Luckily the weapon wasn’t loaded, it was still a major ordeal. So, no one was really under a threat, but great job to our staff and big shout out to them.”

Superintendent Hime also said he wants parents to know how serious it is for children to bring weapons to school, whether it be a toy or not.

Bringing any kind of weapon to school carries an automatic 180 day suspension by state law.

He also said that Lawton Public Schools already have a clear backpack policy in place, but the weapon wasn’t carried in via backpack, it was wrapped in the student’s clothes.

