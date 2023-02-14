Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

M&M’s announces return of spokescandies after brief hiatus

M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.
M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The M&M’s spokescandies are back again after a brief hiatus for the Super Bowl.

M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.

“Over the past year, the conversation around our iconic spokescandies reached new heights but at times got a bit ‘lively,’” the company said in a news release.

In January 2022, M&M’s updated the spokescandies, which was met by backlash by some. For example, Tucker Carlson complained the candy company was making the M&M characters “less sexy” by changing their footwear. The Green M&M’s go-go boots were switched out for sneakers, and the Brown M&M’s stiletto heels were switched out for heels that were a tad shorter.

In September 2022, M&M’s introduced the Purple M&M, who “inspires us to use our platform to increase visibility, and improve the gender balance in our cast, while reminding us to embrace our authentic selves,” the company said.

The company was also met with backlash after announcing an all-female pack of M&M’s, featuring the Green, Brown and Purple candies.

M&M’s decided to put the spokescandies on pause, instead featuring actress Maya Rudolph in their Super Bowl commercial last weekend.

To celebrate the return of the spokescandies, the brand is “doubling down on its most recent initiative: supporting women who are flipping the status quo.”

M&M’s is increasing the number of $10,000 grants offered to change-making women from 10 to 20. The winners will be spotlighted across M&M’S digital and social platforms on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
They say school officials received a tip about the gun and began investigating.
LPS: Unloaded firearm brought to elementary school
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

A Broward County elementary school formed a giant heart in honor of the Parkland victims.
Parkland remembers victims 5 years after school massacre
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
A Broward County elementary school formed a giant heart in honor of the Parkland victims.
Students form heart to honor Parkland victims
President Biden delivered an address at the National Association of Counties annual conference...
Biden: Tuesday marks 5 years since Parkland shooting
Mourners gather outside Club Q to visit a memorial, which has been moved from a sidewalk...
Club Q in Colorado Springs plans to reopen in the fall following mass shooting