Pet of The Week

One injured in Lawton crash

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Lawton Monday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. on SW Lee boulevard.

There, police said a driver was going down Lee towards Cache and lost control of the car.

They said the driver left the road and crashed into an electrical pole.

The car was badly damaged, though the driver only had minor injuries.

Police are now investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

