Prepare to be “blown away” on this Valentines Day | 2/14 AM

Good morning! By the time you are reading this, the rain that has been falling across Texoma since midnight will either have almost or already have pushed out to the east of I-35. Filling in behind it, winds will quickly breeze out of the southwest at 25 -35 mph, with wind gusts up to 45-55 mph! It is going to be extremely windy as wind advisories are in effect for all of our counties until this evening. Being out of the southwest, they will be bringing in drier and warmer air into the Southern Plains. This will allow for an elevated and near-critical fire weather danger to develop in Texoma later today. Temperatures will reach the low 70s with sunny skies.

Winds will die down out of the south at 5-15 mph by the time the sun dips below the horizon, so if you have any nighttime Valentines Day plans, you’ll be spared of the strong winds from earlier in the day. Expect clear skies and temperatures in the 50s throughout the evening hours. Morning lows on Wednesday will gradually cool down to the low 40s and upper 30s.

Wednesday will be similar to today with some gusty southwesterly winds, sunny skies, and warm temperatures. Thankfully the winds won’t be anywhere as extreme for tomorrow, only breezing up to 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will top out once again in the low 70s. Sometime between the mid-afternoon and early evening, a few thunderstorms are expected to fire-up in counties east of I-44 ahead of an approaching cold front. Because they will be just starting out in the far eastern portion of our viewing area, most storms are not expected to mature enough to become strong-to-severe until they cross I-35. But depending on the moisture content available, as well as the positioning & speed of the cold front and surface/upper-level low pressure system, strong-to-severe storms are certainly a possibility in eastern Texoma. If any severe thunderstorms or supercells were to form, main concerns will be hail ranging up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out for our viewing area, however any rotation within these storms that could produce tornadoes isn’t really expected until they push east of I-35. After 7 PM, the risk of storms will diminish in Texoma.

By the late evening hours on Wednesday, our next cold front will sweep through. This will bring breezy winds back to Texoma, this time out of the north/northwest gusting between 20-30 mph heading into the late night hours. This will impact low and high temperatures on Thursday, as we’ll be waking up in the morning to the mid 20s and only warming up that afternoon into the low/mid 40s. Thursday’s daytime winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with sunny skies.

Friday will be witness to the shifting return of southerly winds, helping to kickstart a warming trend that will last through early next week. We’ll reach back into the low 50s on Friday with sunny skies. On Saturday, clouds will re-emerge across Texoma skies, but will do naught to quell our warming trend as winds out of the south at 10-20 mph will warm us into the mid/upper 50s. Sunday features mostly cloudy conditions as our temperatures will take a significant jump into the upper 60s to end off the weekend. Next Monday will even see the return of temps back into the 70s to begin the next school & work week.

