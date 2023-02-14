Upcoming elections to grant bond funding for schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elections will happen across Southwest Oklahoma to either approve or deny proposed bonds allowing funding for some public schools.

Comanche, Velma-Alma, Blair, Snyder and Empire Public Schools are all on their respective ballots for Tuesday’s elections.

Each district is asking for a large sum of money to complete projects that would be beneficial to their district, and the students in it. For some, the price tag is over a million dollars.

Snyder Public Schools is asking its community to approve $1.5 million in funding. The superintendent explained that the money each district is asking for will go primarily to their proposed projects.

”The funds can only be spent on bond projects,” said Travis Gates. “They can never be spent on salary, once the bond is passed, we create what they call a sinking fund. All expenditures will go into the sinking fund, and that fund is audited just like every other fund that we have.”

Decisions will be made by Tuesday night. Each proposition can only be voted on by the members living within each district.

