Cold front tonight brings chilly temperatures to end the week | 2/15 PM

Cold front tonight brings chilly temperatures for tomorrow, and a warm up on the weekend
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma. Tonight, some isolated storms are expected east of I-44. There is a chance that one or two of these storms are severe with winds over 50 mph and small hail. The tornado threat is very low and is not a concern at this time. Storms are expected to start around 4 pm and will be in Texoma until 8 pm.

A cold front arrives in Texoma around 10pm, and this will result in chilly temperatures tomorrow. Out the door wind chills will be in the low 20s, with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s in the afternoon, but sunshine is expected all day. Friday cold temperatures will continue with temperatures out the door in the low 20s across Texoma. Winds will shift during the day to coming from the north to coming from the south at 5 to 15 mph. In the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 50s.

A warming trend over the weekend will warm up the entire area. Starting on Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 50s in the afternoon. Cloud coverage will fill in the area on Sunday, but that won’t stop temperatures from climbing all the way to the low 70s. To begin next week, Monday will have temperatures reach the low to mid 70s across Texoma.

Our next chance for precipitation after tonight will be next week Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, the showers look to be light, which is why there is only a 10 percent chance for precipitation. We will keep you updated as we get closer to next week.

Have a great rest of the week!

