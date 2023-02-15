Duncan police chief sworn in during council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan formally welcomed in its newest police chief Tuesday evening.

Bo Walker was sworn in as chief of the Duncan Police Department during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

He was named acting chief of the department in November, when then-chief Danny Ford announced his retirement, and was announced to be taking over the title full-time at the end of January.

A 31-year-veteran of law enforcement, Walker said he was honored to be selected for the position.

“Our community stands behind us, we have a great city council that works with us,” he said. “It’s a great community. Everybody stands behind us, and I look forward to working for them.

Walker said his first steps as chief concerned staffing at the department - from filling open positions to promoting various workers.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.