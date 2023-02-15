Duncan residents talk about changing ordinance to allow chickens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan city leaders discussed allowing residents to keep chickens within city limits at the city council meeting on Tuesday night. The current city ordinance prohibits keeping the animals in residential areas. City council invited residents to speak on the matter. They shared their opinions on whether or not to change the ordinance.

“They can publicly say what they want, and what they don’t want. It’s a great to give them the opportunity and the platform,” said Lindsay Hayes, council member from Ward 4.

The recent issue with the skyrocketing price of eggs has brought this discussion to the forefront.

“I think people have talked about it for a long time, wanting to have chickens. I even personally want to have chickens I used to raise chickens. I love the idea of having them in my backyard and getting some eggs,” said Hayes. “I think what really pushed it, and made people take action, was the rising egg costs, and everything that’s going on in our economy. It would just be really nice for them to have them. They don’t understand why they can’t.”

The city’s planning commission is expected to discuss the ordinance at its next meeting, to be held in the Duncan city building, on March 21st at 5:30 p.m.

