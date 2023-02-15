Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan residents talk about changing ordinance to allow chickens

Duncan residents talk about changing ordinance to allow chickens
Duncan residents talk about changing ordinance to allow chickens(Pixabay)
By Mark Rigsby and Seth Marsicano
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan city leaders discussed allowing residents to keep chickens within city limits at the city council meeting on Tuesday night. The current city ordinance prohibits keeping the animals in residential areas. City council invited residents to speak on the matter. They shared their opinions on whether or not to change the ordinance.

“They can publicly say what they want, and what they don’t want. It’s a great to give them the opportunity and the platform,” said Lindsay Hayes, council member from Ward 4.

The recent issue with the skyrocketing price of eggs has brought this discussion to the forefront.

“I think people have talked about it for a long time, wanting to have chickens. I even personally want to have chickens I used to raise chickens. I love the idea of having them in my backyard and getting some eggs,” said Hayes. “I think what really pushed it, and made people take action, was the rising egg costs, and everything that’s going on in our economy. It would just be really nice for them to have them. They don’t understand why they can’t.”

The city’s planning commission is expected to discuss the ordinance at its next meeting, to be held in the Duncan city building, on March 21st at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing.
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
They say school officials received a tip about the gun and began investigating.
LPS: Unloaded firearm brought to elementary school
Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Lawton Monday evening.
One injured in Lawton crash

Latest News

Lawton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the bidding process to renovate the...
Lawton City Council approves $7 million bidding process on renovations to McMahon Auditorium
The City of Duncan formally welcomed in its newest police chief Tuesday evening.
Duncan police chief sworn in during council meeting
Authorities in the City of Waurika are searching for a missing young man with autism.
Missing: 20 year old Waurika man with autism
OSBI investigating human remains found at Lake Thunderbird
OSBI investigating human remains found at Lake Thunderbird