Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family of a Lawton man is speaking out after he was reportedly run over by girlfriend, and later died.

They’re seeking answers, and justice for their loved one.

On January 16, 32 -year-old Jeremy Vaughan was reportedly run over by his girlfriend. He died in intensive care at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City two days later.

According to Lawton Police, Vaughan was pinned under the car and freed by a hydraulic lift before being transferred to the hospital in critical condition. Where he died from his injuries.

The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first arrived at the scene.

”LPD was there, and I automatically knew something was wrong,” said Jeremy’s sister, Brandi Vaughan. “So I asked the police officer what was going on, and he was like ‘we can’t tell you nothing, all I can tell you is that there was an accident’. I said ‘well where is my brother then?’ and he’s like, ‘well he’s at the hospital’.”

Jeremy’s accident occurred at 5 a.m.. The family said they arrived at Golden Rule Estates at 10 a.m. and still had not been notified. They were also not told which hospital Jeremy was taken to.

A GoFundMe is active to support Jeremy's 8 children.

