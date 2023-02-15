Ft. Sill holds ceremonies for command changes

FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, saying their farewell to Command Sergeant Major Greg Thigpen.

He took the time in his farewell speech to highlight those who made his time on Fort Sill special, acknowledging two specifically, his mother and his wife.

To the soldiers he’s leaving behind, he said to be proud and know how important their positions are, no matter how boring or time consuming it seems.

“Don’t shy away from criticism, it helps take care of the challenges you may face,” Thigpen said. “It was truly a blessing and honor to have served with so many wonderful men and women in this room, and those who aren’t. I hope that I was able to grow my influence on you and help you to be a better leader and an even better person.”

He finished his career where it started, as he attended basic training at Fort Sill 25 years ago.

Also on Wednesday, Fort Sill bid farewell to another of their own, while welcoming in a new leader for the Post.

The leadership team at the 75th Field Artillery Brigade will be looking different, as Command Sergeant Major John Black heads onto the next chapter of his career.

Meanwhile, CSM John Bamba will step up to take his role on Fort Sill.

“I can tell you this, success at the organization level does not belong solely to one man or one woman,” Black said. “But as a result of collective efforts across the unit, I can look back fondly over my time here, and the many great teammates we’ve had across the third armored corps at team Lawton-Sill, who have supported the diamond brigade in many accomplishments that you soldiers have done.”

And congratulations to everyone involved in today’s ceremonies, and best of luck as you continue in your military careers.

