Isolated storms this evening ahead of strong cold front, setting up for freezing Thursday morning | 2/15 AM

Good morning! While the winds are calm this morning, they will be picking up later this afternoon. Thankfully they won’t be anywhere near as breezy as yesterday, staying out of the south at 10-15 mph this afternoon with gusts only as high as 25 mph. Abundant sunshine with a few passing clouds will dominate the skies. High temperatures will once again reach the low/mid 70s, with differences in far northern and southern areas (counties near I-40 will be in the upper 60s with counties closer to I-20 potentially reaching the low 80s). An elevated fire weather danger is in place for western Texoma today.

A few small storms will fire up in far eastern and southeastern counties in the late afternoon, lasting for a couple hours until the early evening when they will push east of I-35. During this time they have the potential to become strong-to-severe before they move out of Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms (hail size up to quarters, wind gusts up to 60 mph, a brief spin-up tornado), however due to the fact that the storms will just be starting out in Texoma and not really maturing until they move into southeastern Oklahoma, as well as the short timeframe that they will be present in our viewing area, the severe storm threats are low (but not zero).

A cold front will sweep through Texoma during the late evening hours, sending in strong winds overnight out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts ranging between 30-40 mph. Temperatures will plummet during the night, cooling down to the upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. It will feel even more freezing when waking up on Thursday as wind chills will be in the teens (and even single digits for far northern areas). One thing to note is that there is the potential for those that live along and north of I-40 to see some snow flurries on the back side of an upper-level low pressure overnight.

Highs tomorrow will only top out in the low/mid 40s with wind chills not exceeding the mid 30s in the afternoon due to still-breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Despite the cold weather, expect another day featuring mostly sunny skies.

We will warm back up into the 50s on Friday and Saturday. The return of winds out of the south at 10-20 mph this weekend will aid in a short & significant warming trend that will see temperatures jump back into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday. Accompanying the much warmer temperatures, we will see some mostly cloudy skies in the form of overcast high-level clouds through all of early next week. As of now, models are forecasting little-to-no rain until at least the middle of next week.

