Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

KAIT reported the crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Middlebrook Road in Randolph County.

Arkansas State Police said 55-year-old Joseph Barber was riding the ATV southbound on a highway when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a 2013 Mack truck before leaving the roadway.

Officials said Barber died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.
People weigh in on recreational marijuana
The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first...
Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

Latest News

The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says