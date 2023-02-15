Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Missing: 20 year old Waurika man with autism

Authorities in the City of Waurika are searching for a missing young man with autism.
By Diamond Hubbard
Updated: moments ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - According to City of Waurika facebook post.

A 20-year-old man named Christopher was last seen around 6 pm, near southbound from 900 block of Pine in Waurika.

They said he was wearing light blue jeans and light-colored shirt, and possibly a ball cap.

They said Christopher as autism and the mental capacity of a 6 year old.

The City of Waurika is asking if anyone sees this young man to call 911.

