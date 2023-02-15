Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Moore man arrested after Tuesday night chase through Comanche County

He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License,...
He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License, among others.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Moore man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit which ended near Elgin on Tuesday night.

According to the Elgin Police Department, Lloyd Montreal Lorne attempted to pull Lorne over a traffic violation.

When officers contacted him he appeared nervous and took off on Highway 277 towards Meers-Porter Hill Road at speeds over 97 mph.

He then allegedly turned south on Highway 62 until the suspect’s motor quit near McIntosh and McCracken Road.

Lorne then reportedly took off on foot and jumped a fence before being arrested by Comanche County Sheriff’s deputies.

He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License, among others.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.
People weigh in on recreational marijuana
The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first...
Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

Latest News

Currently, Oklahomans pay taxes on the gross amount of a vehicle’s worth before any trade-in...
Okla. bill hopes to lower excise tax on vehicle purchases
The Laboratories of Democracy Initiative brings German and U.S. lawmakers together in an effort...
Rep. Pae to join international exchange program for lawmakers
Each of the districts sought funding to help complete projects aimed at improving...
School bond proposals win overwhelmingly on Tuesday night
Isolated storms this evening ahead of strong cold front, setting up for freezing Thursday...
Isolated storms this evening ahead of strong cold front, setting up for freezing Thursday morning | 2/15 AM