Moore man arrested after Tuesday night chase through Comanche County

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Moore man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit which ended near Elgin on Tuesday night.

According to the Elgin Police Department, Lloyd Montreal Lorne attempted to pull Lorne over a traffic violation.

When officers contacted him he appeared nervous and took off on Highway 277 towards Meers-Porter Hill Road at speeds over 97 mph.

He then allegedly turned south on Highway 62 until the suspect’s motor quit near McIntosh and McCracken Road.

Lorne then reportedly took off on foot and jumped a fence before being arrested by Comanche County Sheriff’s deputies.

He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License, among others.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.